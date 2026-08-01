Insider Selling: Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH) SVP Sells 713 Shares

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) SVP Paul Beswick sold 713 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $141,174.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,242,448. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $189.89 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.60 and a 1 year high of $213.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $201.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRSH

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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