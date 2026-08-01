Insider Selling: Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) SVP Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII - Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Dyer sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $57,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,702 shares in the company, valued at $700,550.30. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $48.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OII. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Oceaneering International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Oceaneering International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oceaneering International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,371,147 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $297,279,000 after acquiring an additional 187,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,252 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $111,673,000 after purchasing an additional 215,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley Institutional Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $94,847,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,477,068 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $83,556,000 after purchasing an additional 191,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,738 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $55,396,000 after purchasing an additional 51,871 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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