One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) COO Lawrence Ricketts Sells 2,501 Shares

Key Points One Liberty Properties COO Lawrence Ricketts sold shares again , unloading 3,499 shares on June 26 at an average price of $24.21 for about $84,711. The transaction left him with 171,522 shares, a 2% reduction in his position.

, unloading 3,499 shares on June 26 at an average price of $24.21 for about $84,711. The transaction left him with 171,522 shares, a 2% reduction in his position. Ricketts has made multiple recent sales , including 6,000 shares on June 29 and 2,501 shares on June 25, suggesting a pattern of insider selling over a short period.

, including 6,000 shares on June 29 and 2,501 shares on June 25, suggesting a pattern of insider selling over a short period. The REIT recently beat earnings expectations and pays a high dividend, reporting Q1 EPS of $0.48 versus the $0.26 estimate and revenue of $28.29 million. It also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45, implying a 7.3% annualized yield.

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP - Get Free Report) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,501 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $54,571.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 175,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,818,958.22. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lawrence Ricketts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 6,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,499 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $84,710.79.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,999 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $65,558.14.

One Liberty Properties Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.90. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 27.19%.The company had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 141.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLP. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on One Liberty Properties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, One Liberty Properties currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OLP

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 62.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 607.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company's stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of net leased commercial properties. The company focuses on single-tenant retail, office and industrial assets that are subject to long-term, triple-net leases, shifting operating responsibilities—such as maintenance, insurance and taxes—to the tenant. One Liberty's strategy emphasizes creditworthy tenants, lease durations that provide predictable cash flow and geographically diversified holdings.

Since its founding in 1988 and incorporation as a REIT in 1993, One Liberty has assembled a portfolio of more than 130 properties spanning retail convenience centers, quick-service restaurants, automotive service stations, office buildings and light industrial facilities.

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