OneMain (NYSE:OMF) SVP Michael Hedlund Sells 2,500 Shares

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) SVP Michael Hedlund sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,128. This represents a 19.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

OneMain Stock Performance

OneMain stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. OneMain had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 13.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. OneMain's payout ratio is 63.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore set a $66.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMF

Institutional Trading of OneMain

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,342,241 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $232,258,000 after purchasing an additional 308,370 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,729,862 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $146,030,000 after purchasing an additional 195,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,562 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $164,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,310,513 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $156,075,000 after purchasing an additional 345,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in OneMain by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,305,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $155,719,000 after purchasing an additional 51,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting OneMain

Here are the key news stories impacting OneMain this week:

Positive Sentiment: OneMain reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.31, topping the $1.26 consensus estimate. Net interest income and other revenue increased year over year, while receivables growth remained strong. OneMain Holdings Q2 Earnings in Line, Stock Gains as NII Rises Y/Y

OneMain reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.31, topping the $1.26 consensus estimate. Net interest income and other revenue increased year over year, while receivables growth remained strong. Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target from $70 to $71 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Citizens JMP increased its target from $68 to $70 and kept a “market outperform” rating. These targets imply meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Truist Financial and Citizens JMP price-target updates

Truist Financial raised its price target from $70 to $71 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Citizens JMP increased its target from $68 to $70 and kept a “market outperform” rating. These targets imply meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: OneMain declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, payable August 14 to shareholders of record August 10. The dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 6.6%, supporting the stock’s income appeal.

OneMain declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, payable August 14 to shareholders of record August 10. The dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 6.6%, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed, with some firms retaining favorable ratings while estimates reflect uncertainty around future loan performance and profitability. Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks

Analyst views remain mixed, with some firms retaining favorable ratings while estimates reflect uncertainty around future loan performance and profitability. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $1.09 billion fell short of the $1.28 billion analyst forecast, and quarterly EPS declined from $1.45 a year earlier. Rising credit costs also weighed on profit, highlighting risks from borrower delinquencies and loan losses.

Revenue of $1.09 billion fell short of the $1.28 billion analyst forecast, and quarterly EPS declined from $1.45 a year earlier. Rising credit costs also weighed on profit, highlighting risks from borrower delinquencies and loan losses. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate to $7.10 from $7.39 and cut its Q4 2026 forecast to $2.00 from $2.11. It also reduced its Q1 2027 estimate to $1.82 from $1.84, although it modestly raised its Q3 and Q4 2027 forecasts. The revisions may be pressuring sentiment because they point to near-term earnings moderation.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

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