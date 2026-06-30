Insider Selling: Everpure (NYSE:P) Director Sells 4,735 Shares of Stock

Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,735 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $343,618.95. Following the sale, the director owned 27,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,008,955.31. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Everpure Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of P opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. Everpure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $100.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.58, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.44. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $76.35.

Everpure (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.88 million. Everpure had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 5.75%.The company's revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everpure, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everpure

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Everpure in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Everpure by 129.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,742 shares of the company's stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everpure by 109.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,939 shares of the company's stock worth $50,377,000 after purchasing an additional 595,307 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everpure by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Everpure by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on P. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Everpure in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Everpure from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Everpure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Everpure in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Everpure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Everpure

Everpure Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object. Its products portfolio includes FlashArray for block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines, and other traditional workloads; FlashArray//XL; and FlashArray//C, an all-QLC flash array.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].