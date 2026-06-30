Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Director Marcos Marcelo Mindlin Buys 287,916 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Marcos Marcelo Mindlin bought 287,916 Pampa Energia shares on June 26 at an average price of $3.37, spending about $970,277. After the purchase, he owned 23.06 million shares, valued at roughly $77.7 million.

bought 287,916 Pampa Energia shares on June 26 at an average price of $3.37, spending about $970,277. After the purchase, he owned 23.06 million shares, valued at roughly $77.7 million. The filing comes amid a series of recent insider transactions by Mindlin, including multiple large share purchases in late June and several large sales earlier in April and May.

Pampa Energia reported solid recent financial results, with quarterly EPS of $4.00, revenue of $573 million, and a net margin of 20.31%; analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with an average target price of $103.83.

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) Director Marcos Marcelo Mindlin acquired 287,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $970,276.92. Following the purchase, the director owned 23,057,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,704,337.79. This trade represents a 1.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marcos Marcelo Mindlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin bought 383,600 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $1,292,732.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin bought 739,178 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $2,476,246.30.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin bought 275,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $926,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,800,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $6,264,000.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,800,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $6,030,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,500,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $5,265,000.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,250,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $4,287,500.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,675,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $5,929,500.00.

Pampa Energia Price Performance

PAM stock opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company's 50-day moving average price is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.85.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Pampa Energia by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 16,531 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 16.6% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 6.4% during the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 13,612 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PAM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pampa Energia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Research cut Pampa Energia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pampa Energia from $97.50 to $101.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Pampa Energia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energia presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $103.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pampa Energia

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA is Argentina's largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina's power grid.

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