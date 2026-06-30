PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Insider Sells $8,558,000.00 in Stock

Key Points PBF Energy insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares on June 26 for about $8.56 million , continuing a recent pattern of heavy insider selling.

on June 26 for about , continuing a recent pattern of heavy insider selling. The stock was up 7.9% to $46.53 and has traded between a 52-week low of $21.24 and high of $52.18, with a market cap of about $5.5 billion .

to $46.53 and has traded between a and high of $52.18, with a market cap of about . Despite revenue of $7.9 billion last quarter, PBF Energy missed EPS estimates, and analysts currently have a “Reduce” consensus rating with an average price target of $36.69.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $8,558,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,712,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at $757,901,957.12. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 205,570 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $8,635,995.70.

On Friday, June 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $4,317,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 220,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $9,587,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 31,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $1,350,360.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $8,974,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 220,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $10,100,200.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 3,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $133,230.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 362,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $15,747,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 70,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,000.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 130,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $6,003,400.00.

PBF Energy Stock Up 7.9%

PBF stock opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.46%.The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.53) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. PBF Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of PBF Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PBF Energy

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

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