Erika Davis Sells 2,595 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC - Get Free Report) insider Erika Davis sold 2,595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,449,060. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $112.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's 50-day moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day moving average is $93.19. Performance Food Group Company has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $112.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.49%.The business had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Performance Food Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,170,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,213,443 shares of the food distribution company's stock worth $646,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,647,062 shares of the food distribution company's stock worth $275,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,869 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,647,353 shares of the food distribution company's stock valued at $238,050,000 after purchasing an additional 998,249 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,020,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

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