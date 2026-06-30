Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Insider Sells 33,399 Shares of Stock

Key Points Riskified director Erez Shachar sold 356,000 shares on June 26 at an average price of $5.02, totaling about $1.79 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan and reduced his holdings by 10.21%.

on June 26 at an average price of $5.02, totaling about $1.79 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged and reduced his holdings by 10.21%. Shachar has been actively trimming his stake , with multiple additional sales in the prior two weeks, including several large transactions in the $4.87 to $4.96 range.

, with multiple additional sales in the prior two weeks, including several large transactions in the $4.87 to $4.96 range. Riskified shares were trading around $5.04, near the stock’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company recently beat quarterly EPS estimates, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with a $5.96 target price.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) insider Ravi Kumaraswami sold 33,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $166,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,865,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,065. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ravi Kumaraswami also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Ravi Kumaraswami sold 100 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Ravi Kumaraswami sold 33,601 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $168,005.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Ravi Kumaraswami sold 2,900 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $14,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Ravi Kumaraswami sold 60,000 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $294,600.00.

Riskified Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE RSKD opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $745.95 million, a P/E ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. Riskified Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $5.68.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, T3 Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSKD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.96.

View Our Latest Report on Riskified

About Riskified

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

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