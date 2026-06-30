SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Yanjun Wang Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Sea COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares on June 26 at an average price of $89.58, totaling about $895,800. After the sale, he still owned 580,000 shares, worth roughly $52.0 million.

on June 26 at an average price of $89.58, totaling about $895,800. After the sale, he still owned 580,000 shares, worth roughly $52.0 million. This was part of a larger recent selling streak by Ye, who also sold 10,000 shares on multiple dates in June, including June 24, 22, 17, 15, 12, 10, 8, 5, 3, and 1.

by Ye, who also sold 10,000 shares on multiple dates in June, including June 24, 22, 17, 15, 12, 10, 8, 5, 3, and 1. SEA shares were trading up 1.5% at $92.69, while the company reported mixed quarterly results earlier in May: earnings missed estimates, but revenue came in above expectations and jumped 46.6% year over year.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $90,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,529,044. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $65,888.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $67,512.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $69,760.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $72,424.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $76,888.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $73,584.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $71,560.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $70,296.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $69,072.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $70,448.00.

SEA Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.96.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.SEA's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SEA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in SEA by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 30,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 43.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of SEA by 69.8% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price target on SEA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SE

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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