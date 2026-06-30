Jeannette Knudsen Sells 4,353 Shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) insider Jeannette Knudsen sold 4,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $500,943.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,371.80. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $115.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.87. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $119.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.13. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio is presently -338.46%.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,559 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6,854.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,527,962 shares of the company's stock worth $165,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,991 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 797.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,401,173 shares of the company's stock worth $152,167,000 after buying an additional 1,245,035 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $112,944,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,960,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJM. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded J. M. Smucker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on J. M. Smucker

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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