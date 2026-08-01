WEX (NYSE:WEX) COO Robert Joseph Deshaies Sells 1,000 Shares

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.95, for a total transaction of $184,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 19,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,315.60. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Joseph Deshaies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 2,000 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $296,800.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $173,808.00.

WEX Price Performance

WEX stock opened at $187.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.76. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.29 and a 52-week high of $191.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.27. WEX had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 12.56%.The firm had revenue of $753.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $740.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. WEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 19.680-20.080 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of WEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WEX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $183.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,892 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $55,097,000 after acquiring an additional 215,036 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 1.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 4,837.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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