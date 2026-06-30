Insider Selling: Block (NYSE:XYZ) Director Sells $448,800.00 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,928,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,264,665.60. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Mathew Eisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total value of $473,580.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $444,060.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $445,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $444,600.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $433,560.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $418,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $399,840.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $409,320.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $425,040.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 135,750 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $10,426,957.50.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.56. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Block from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded Block from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Block from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Block

Institutional Trading of Block

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 49.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Grp LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 43.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Grp LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the technology company's stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Block by 159.0% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the technology company's stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 15.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the technology company's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in Block by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company's stock.

About Block

Block (NYSE:XYZ) is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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