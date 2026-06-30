The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Insider William Chad Murphy Sells 2,772 Shares of Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG - Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) insider William Chad Murphy sold 2,772 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.05, for a total transaction of C$280,110.60.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 1.2%

TSE:DSG opened at C$98.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.11. The stock's fifty day moving average price is C$99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$102.84. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$85.26 and a 1 year high of C$150.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG - Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$262.95 million during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 23.35%. As a group, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 3.3498285 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DSG

About The Descartes Systems Group

Descartes powers more responsive, efficient, secure and sustainable international and domestic supply chains by uniting logistics-intensive businesses on its Global Logistics Network ('GLN'). Shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers connect and collaborate on the GLN, leveraging technology, data and artificial intelligence ('AI') to manage last mile deliveries, domestic and international shipments, transportation rating and payment, global trade research, customs compliance and a variety of regulatory processes.

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