iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Insider Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: iA Financial insider Renée Laflamme sold 12,500 shares on June 26 at an average price of C$192.81, totaling about C$2.41 million. After the sale, her holdings fell by 51.77% to 11,645 shares.

iA Financial insider Renée Laflamme sold 12,500 shares on June 26 at an average price of C$192.81, totaling about C$2.41 million. After the sale, her holdings fell by 51.77% to 11,645 shares. Recent trading activity: Laflamme also sold 10,000 shares in May at an average price of C$174.04, indicating a pattern of recent insider selling.

Laflamme also sold 10,000 shares in May at an average price of C$174.04, indicating a pattern of recent insider selling. Analyst sentiment: Wall Street analysts currently rate iA Financial a consensus Hold, with an average target price of C$177.78. Several firms have recently trimmed ratings or price targets, even as the stock trades near its 52-week high.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG - Get Free Report) insider Renée Laflamme sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.81, for a total transaction of C$2,410,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$2,245,272.45. This represents a 51.77% decrease in their position.

Renée Laflamme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Renée Laflamme sold 10,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.04, for a total transaction of C$1,740,400.00.

iA Financial Stock Performance

TSE IAG opened at C$195.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of C$133.36 and a twelve month high of C$196.40. The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$176.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$169.30.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 11.6187564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. Scotia lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$183.00 to C$168.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered shares of iA Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$173.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$181.00 to C$179.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD lowered shares of iA Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, iA Financial presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$177.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on iA Financial

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares). To learn more about iA Financial Group, you can sign up for our newsletter on our website at ia.ca. iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc

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