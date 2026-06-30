Savaria (TSE:SIS) Director Les Teague Sells 5,000 Shares

Key Points Director Les Teague sold 5,000 shares of Savaria on June 26 at an average price of C$28.92, for total proceeds of C$144,600.

of Savaria on June 26 at an average price of C$28.92, for total proceeds of C$144,600. Savaria’s stock recently traded around C$29.05 , near its 52-week high of C$30.62, and the company has a market cap of about C$2.09 billion.

, near its 52-week high of C$30.62, and the company has a market cap of about C$2.09 billion. Analysts remain bullish on Savaria, with nine Buy ratings and a consensus price target of C$33.33 after several firms raised their targets in recent reports.

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) Director Les Teague sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.92, for a total value of C$144,600.00.

Savaria Stock Performance

TSE SIS opened at C$29.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.37. Savaria Co. has a twelve month low of C$19.20 and a twelve month high of C$30.62.

Savaria (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Savaria had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 8.50%.The company had revenue of C$235.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 1.2048518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SIS. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotia lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$33.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Savaria

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation ( savaria.com ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings.

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