InsiderTrades.com logo

Savaria (TSE:SIS) Director Les Teague Sells 5,000 Shares

June 30, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Director Les Teague sold 5,000 shares of Savaria on June 26 at an average price of C$28.92, for total proceeds of C$144,600.
  • Savaria’s stock recently traded around C$29.05, near its 52-week high of C$30.62, and the company has a market cap of about C$2.09 billion.
  • Analysts remain bullish on Savaria, with nine Buy ratings and a consensus price target of C$33.33 after several firms raised their targets in recent reports.

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) Director Les Teague sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.92, for a total value of C$144,600.00.

Savaria Stock Performance

TSE SIS opened at C$29.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.37. Savaria Co. has a twelve month low of C$19.20 and a twelve month high of C$30.62.

Savaria (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Savaria had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 8.50%.The company had revenue of C$235.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 1.2048518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades


Several research firms have recently commented on SIS. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotia lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$33.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Savaria

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation ( savaria.com ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Savaria (TSE:SIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Savaria?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Savaria and related companies.
From Our Partners
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
The startup growing 23 times faster than Nvidia
An official SEC document contains a name Elon Musk revealed on page 146 - a startup that one analyst believes ...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Solar is dead. Here’s what replaces it.
Starting July 4th, every new solar and wind project in America loses its federal tax credits. But one zero-car...
Behind the Markets | Sponsoredtc pixel
Buy this stock today
Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics, is sharing a strategy he calls 'Sell This, Buy That' - a way to mo...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
Rickards Predicts: Trump to buy tiny $2 stock?
Jim Rickards believes the Trump administration is about to take a direct stake in a $2 stock sitting on the la...
Paradigm Press | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Elon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...
Altimetry | Sponsoredtc pixel
PH: Do THESE 4 things to your bank account now …
In a few short months, the US government could gain unprecedented powers over personal bank accounts - includi...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsoredtc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
We’ve found The Next Elon Musk… and what we believe to be the next Tesla. It’s already racked up $26 billi...
Banyan Hill Publishing | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
The startup growing 23 times faster than Nvidia
An official SEC document contains a name Elon Musk revealed on page 146 - a startup that one analyst believes ...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Solar is dead. Here’s what replaces it.
Starting July 4th, every new solar and wind project in America loses its federal tax credits. But one zero-car...
Behind the Markets | Sponsoredtc pixel
Buy this stock today
Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics, is sharing a strategy he calls 'Sell This, Buy That' - a way to mo...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
Rickards Predicts: Trump to buy tiny $2 stock?
Jim Rickards believes the Trump administration is about to take a direct stake in a $2 stock sitting on the la...
Paradigm Press | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles