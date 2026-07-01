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Gestion Bouca Inc Purchases 959,500 Shares of Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Stock

July 1, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO - Get Free Report) insider Gestion Bouca Inc purchased 959,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$95,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,317,000 shares in the company, valued at C$431,700. This represents a 28.58% increase in their position.

Gestion Bouca Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Saturday, June 27th, Gestion Bouca Inc acquired 1,780,000 shares of Independence Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 16th, Gestion Bouca Inc acquired 478,000 shares of Independence Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,800.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 9th, Gestion Bouca Inc acquired 217,000 shares of Independence Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$19,530.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 3rd, Gestion Bouca Inc bought 290,000 shares of Independence Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 12th, Gestion Bouca Inc bought 341,000 shares of Independence Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$37,510.00.

Independence Gold Stock Performance


IGO opened at C$0.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Independence Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company's 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10.

Independence Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising six claim groups and consist of seventy mineral claims covering an approximately 8,840 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Laidman Project comprising six mineral tenures covering an approximately 10,800 hectares located in the British Columbia.

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