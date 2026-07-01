SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) CFO Jesus Llorca Sells 14,461 Shares of Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI - Get Free Report) CFO Jesus Llorca sold 14,461 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $116,121.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 497,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,994,170.18. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jesus Llorca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Jesus Llorca sold 1,649 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $13,224.98.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Jesus Llorca sold 11,963 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $95,464.74.

On Monday, June 22nd, Jesus Llorca sold 14,432 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $111,559.36.

SEACOR Marine Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMHI opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 13.00%.The company had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMHI. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of SEACOR Marine from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SEACOR Marine from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEACOR Marine currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SEACOR Marine

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenorchy Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 185,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,390 shares of the company's stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares in the last quarter. Barington Companies Management LLC acquired a new position in SEACOR Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company's stock.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) is a U.S.-based provider of offshore marine transportation and support services, offering a fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), crew transfer vessels, and specialty craft designed for the energy sector. The company serves clients engaged in offshore oil and gas exploration and production, as well as emerging offshore wind and renewable energy projects. Its services include cargo and personnel transfer, subsea support, emergency response, and project logistics.

Formed through the combination of SEACOR Holdings' offshore marine division and acquired assets from Hornbeck Offshore Services, SEACOR Marine brings together a broad range of technical expertise and vessel capabilities.

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