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Andrew Nicholas Hewson Purchases 12,000 Shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Stock

July 20, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Supermarket Income REIT insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson bought 12,000 shares on July 15 at GBX 83 each, totaling £9,960.
  • Stock snapshot: The shares recently opened at GBX 88.05, trading near their 52-week high of GBX 89.40 and above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Analyst view: Analysts currently rate SUPR as a Moderate Buy, with an average price target of GBX 89.25 after Goldman Sachs trimmed its target to GBX 88.

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson bought 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 per share, with a total value of £9,960.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

LON SUPR opened at GBX 88.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 83.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.37. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.59. Supermarket Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 76.22 and a twelve month high of GBX 89.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SUPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 93 to GBX 88 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 89 price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 89.25.


Get Our Latest Research Report on SUPR

About Supermarket Income REIT

(Get Free Report)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI), a FTSE 250 company, is the only LSE listed company dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of national food infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are predominantly omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales and are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe. The Company's properties earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income. SUPR targets a progressive dividend and the potential for long term capital growth.

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