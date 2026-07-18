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Malcolm Waugh Buys 5,156 Shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock

July 18, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Malcolm Waugh bought 5,156 shares of Premier Foods at GBX 193 each, a transaction worth about £9,951.
  • Stock performance and valuation: Premier Foods shares were down 1.2% to GBX 191.30, and the stock trades near its 200-day average with a market cap of £1.65 billion.
  • Analyst outlook remains positive: Analysts currently rate the stock Moderate Buy on average, with a consensus price target of GBX 242 after several firms reiterated or adjusted their ratings.

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD - Get Free Report) insider Malcolm Waugh bought 5,156 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 193 per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.08.

Premier Foods Stock Down 1.2%

LON PFD opened at GBX 191.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06. Premier Foods plc has a 1-year low of GBX 165.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 211.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 201.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.75. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 15.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 117.55 billion during the quarter. Premier Foods had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Premier Foods plc will post 13.2607117 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth


A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Premier Foods from GBX 240 to GBX 250 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Premier Foods from GBX 230 to GBX 220 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 230 price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 242.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Premier Foods

About Premier Foods

(Get Free Report)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

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