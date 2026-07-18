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Ian Cadby Acquires 26,000 Shares of CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Stock

July 18, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Ian Cadby bought 26,000 shares of CQS New City High Yield on Friday, July 17, at an average price of GBX 52 per share, totaling £13,520.
  • Stock trading near recent range: The shares opened at GBX 52.20, sitting close to their 12-month high of GBX 53.40 and above the 12-month low of GBX 47.50.
  • Fund profile: CQS New City High Yield seeks high dividend income and capital growth through fixed-interest securities and other income-producing assets, and it has increased dividends every year since launching in 2007.

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF - Get Free Report) insider Ian Cadby acquired 26,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 52 per share, with a total value of £13,520.

CQS New City High Yield Price Performance

Shares of LON:NCYF opened at GBX 52.20 on Friday. CQS New City High Yield has a twelve month low of GBX 47.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 53.40. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 51.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £360.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.08.

CQS New City High Yield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited aims to provide investors with a high dividend yield and the potential for capital growth by investing in high-yielding, fixed interest securities. These include, but are not limited to, preference shares, loan stocks, corporate bonds (convertible and/or redeemable) and government stocks. The Company also invests in equities and other income-yielding securities. Since the Fund's launch in 2007, the Board has increased the level of dividends paid every year.

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