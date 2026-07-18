Ian Cadby Acquires 26,000 Shares of CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Stock July 18, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Insider purchase: Ian Cadby bought 26,000 shares of CQS New City High Yield on Friday, July 17, at an average price of GBX 52 per share, totaling £13,520. Stock trading near recent range: The shares opened at GBX 52.20, sitting close to their 12-month high of GBX 53.40 and above the 12-month low of GBX 47.50. Fund profile: CQS New City High Yield seeks high dividend income and capital growth through fixed-interest securities and other income-producing assets, and it has increased dividends every year since launching in 2007. CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF - Get Free Report) insider Ian Cadby acquired 26,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 52 per share, with a total value of £13,520. CQS New City High Yield Price PerformanceShares of LON:NCYF opened at GBX 52.20 on Friday. CQS New City High Yield has a twelve month low of GBX 47.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 53.40. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 51.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £360.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.08. CQS New City High Yield Company Profile (Get Free Report)CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited aims to provide investors with a high dividend yield and the potential for capital growth by investing in high-yielding, fixed interest securities. These include, but are not limited to, preference shares, loan stocks, corporate bonds (convertible and/or redeemable) and government stocks. The Company also invests in equities and other income-yielding securities. Since the Fund's launch in 2007, the Board has increased the level of dividends paid every year.Read MoreFive stocks we like better than CQS New City High YieldAST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space SectorAehr Test Systems Stock Soars on Earnings, Eyes Over 150% Revenue GrowthTSMC Just Gave AI Chip Bulls Another Reason to Stay ConfidentGE Aerospace Faces a Prove-It Moment in Q2 EarningsThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at CQS New City High Yield? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for CQS New City High Yield and related companies. 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