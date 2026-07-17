Mani Mohindru Purchases 34,364 Shares of Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Stock

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF - Get Free Report) CEO Mani Mohindru bought 34,364 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $50,171.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 59,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $86,237.82. The trade was a 139.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Concordia Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CCRDF opened at $11.70 on Friday. Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $11.70. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

About Concordia Financial Group

Concordia Financial Group, Inc (OTCMKTS: CCRDF) is a Japanese financial holding company headquartered in Hiroshima. Established through the integration of regional banking operations, the group oversees multiple bank subsidiaries and offers a comprehensive range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. Concordia Financial Group is focused on leveraging its regional presence to deliver tailored financial solutions across its core market areas.

The company's main business activities include deposit-taking, lending and settlement services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].