Mani Mohindru Purchases 34,364 Shares of Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Stock July 17, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF - Get Free Report) CEO Mani Mohindru bought 34,364 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $50,171.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 59,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $86,237.82. The trade was a 139.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Concordia Financial Group Price PerformanceShares of CCRDF opened at $11.70 on Friday. Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $11.70. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. About Concordia Financial Group (Get Free Report)Concordia Financial Group, Inc (OTCMKTS: CCRDF) is a Japanese financial holding company headquartered in Hiroshima. Established through the integration of regional banking operations, the group oversees multiple bank subsidiaries and offers a comprehensive range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. Concordia Financial Group is focused on leveraging its regional presence to deliver tailored financial solutions across its core market areas. The company's main business activities include deposit-taking, lending and settlement services.Featured StoriesFive stocks we like better than Concordia Financial GroupWhy Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall StreetRevving Up Returns: Big Banks Race Through the Rate PlateauWhy Uber’s Biggest Deal Yet Could Unlock Its Next Growth PhaseWhy Microsoft Is Playing a Different AI Game Than Big Tech—and Cash Flow Is the TestThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at Concordia Financial Group? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Concordia Financial Group and related companies. 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