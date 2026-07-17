Insider Selling: BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB - Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) insider Philip Simon Kurtz sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.92, for a total transaction of C$477,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 95,158 shares in the company, valued at C$1,514,915.36. The trade was a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Philip Simon Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Philip Simon Kurtz sold 4,195 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total transaction of C$68,756.05.

BlackBerry Trading Down 14.2%

BB opened at C$12.84 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is C$12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 128.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.16. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of C$4.35 and a one year high of C$18.45.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB - Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$210.94 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.0551903 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$12.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BlackBerry

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

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