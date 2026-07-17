Anglo American (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires 3 Shares of Stock

Key Points Anglo American insider Duncan Wanblad bought 3 more shares of the company on July 14 at an average price of GBX 3,618, a small purchase worth £108.54.

bought 3 more shares of the company on July 14 at an average price of GBX 3,618, a small purchase worth £108.54. Wanblad has made similar buys in recent months, including 3 shares on June 15 and 3 shares on May 14, suggesting a pattern of repeated insider buying.

Analyst sentiment on Anglo American is mixed but cautious: the stock currently has an average “Hold” rating, with four Buy ratings, three Hold ratings, and one Sell rating, and a consensus price target of GBX 3,681.25.

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL - Get Free Report) insider Duncan Wanblad acquired 3 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,618 per share, for a total transaction of £108.54.

Duncan Wanblad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Duncan Wanblad purchased 3 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,119 per share, for a total transaction of £123.57.

On Thursday, May 14th, Duncan Wanblad bought 3 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,056 per share, with a total value of £121.68.

Anglo American Stock Performance

AAL opened at GBX 3,459.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09. The company has a market cap of £37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,042 and a 12-month high of GBX 4,239. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 3,826.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,545.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,160 to GBX 3,350 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 4,200 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,800 to GBX 4,500 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 5,000 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 3,681.25.

Read Our Latest Report on AAL

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends. Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

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