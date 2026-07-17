Ben Whitley Purchases 20 Shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: J D Wetherspoon insider Ben Whitley bought 20 shares on July 16 at GBX 725 each, a total of £145. He also purchased 25 shares in May at GBX 597 each.

J D Wetherspoon insider Ben Whitley bought 20 shares on July 16 at GBX 725 each, a total of £145. He also purchased 25 shares in May at GBX 597 each. Stock moved higher: JDW shares were up 2.3% and opened at GBX 742, near the upper end of their 1-year range of GBX 530.50 to GBX 814.50.

JDW shares were up 2.3% and opened at GBX 742, near the upper end of their 1-year range of GBX 530.50 to GBX 814.50. Mixed analyst view: Analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold, with an average price target of GBX 666.67, despite one Buy rating and one Sell rating among recent reports.

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW - Get Free Report) insider Ben Whitley acquired 20 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 725 per share, for a total transaction of £145.

Ben Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Ben Whitley acquired 25 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 597 per share, with a total value of £149.25.

J D Wetherspoon Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of JDW stock opened at GBX 742 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.49, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of £782.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 657.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 667.18. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 1-year low of GBX 530.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 814.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 840 price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "sell" rating and set a GBX 460 target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 666.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices. The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.

Further Reading

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