Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Insider Purchases £9,900 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying continued at Celebrus Technologies: Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta bought 10,000 shares for £9,900 on July 15, following a purchase of 50,000 shares for £48,000 on July 14.

Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta bought 10,000 shares for £9,900 on July 15, following a purchase of 50,000 shares for £48,000 on July 14. The stock rose modestly: Celebrus Technologies shares were up 1.0% and opened at GBX 103, with the company carrying a market cap of about £39.05 million.

Celebrus Technologies shares were up 1.0% and opened at GBX 103, with the company carrying a market cap of about £39.05 million. Analysts remain positive but trimmed targets: Canaccord Genuity cut its price target from GBX 280 to GBX 150 while keeping a buy rating, and MarketBeat shows an average buy rating with a GBX 150 target.

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS - Get Free Report) insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 per share, for a total transaction of £9,900.

Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 14th, Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta acquired 50,000 shares of Celebrus Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 per share, for a total transaction of £48,000.

Celebrus Technologies Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of CLBS stock opened at GBX 103 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £39.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 107.05. Celebrus Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194.

Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported GBX 1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Celebrus Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Celebrus Technologies from GBX 280 to GBX 150 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 150.

View Our Latest Report on Celebrus Technologies

About Celebrus Technologies

As a disruptive data technology platform, Celebrus is focused on improving the relationships between brands and consumers via better data. Celebrus redefines what digital identity verification means to power both next-level marketing and fraud prevention use cases. Deployed across 30+ countries throughout the financial services, healthcare, retail, travel, and telecommunications sectors, Celebrus automatically captures, contextualises, and activates consumer behavioral data in live-time across all digital channels.

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