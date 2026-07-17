British Land (LON:BLND) Insider Simon Carter Purchases 36 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: British Land insider Simon Carter bought 36 shares on July 14 at GBX 416 each, adding to recent purchases in June and May.

British Land insider Simon Carter bought 36 shares on July 14 at GBX 416 each, adding to recent purchases in June and May. Stock and valuation snapshot: Shares opened at GBX 435.80, near the 12-month high, with the company carrying a market cap of £4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.62.

Shares opened at GBX 435.80, near the 12-month high, with the company carrying a market cap of £4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.62. Wall Street view: Analysts are split on the stock, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 446.44.

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND - Get Free Report) insider Simon Carter bought 36 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 416 per share, for a total transaction of £149.76.

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Simon Carter purchased 36 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £417.20 per share, for a total transaction of £15,019.20.

On Thursday, May 14th, Simon Carter purchased 39 shares of British Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 377 per share, with a total value of £147.03.

British Land Price Performance

BLND opened at GBX 435.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.18. British Land Company PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 318.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 435.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 404.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 396.96.

British Land (LON:BLND - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 28.90 earnings per share for the quarter. British Land had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 86.48%.The firm had revenue of £523 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that British Land Company PLC will post 29.375 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLND shares. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 440 price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on British Land from GBX 510 to GBX 470 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Shore Capital Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 531 to GBX 534 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 410 price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British Land has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 446.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on British Land

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. We create Places People Prefer, delivering the best, most sustainable places for our customers and communities. Our strategy is to leverage our best in class platform and proven expertise in development, repositioning and active management, investing behind two key themes: Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics.

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