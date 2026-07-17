Insider Buying: Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Insider Buys 87 Shares

Key Points Ocado Group insider Tim Steiner bought 87 shares on July 15 at GBX 172 each, following smaller purchases in June and May. The repeated buying suggests continued insider confidence, even though the transactions were modest in size.

bought 87 shares on July 15 at GBX 172 each, following smaller purchases in June and May. The repeated buying suggests continued insider confidence, even though the transactions were modest in size. Ocado shares were trading below recent averages , opening at GBX 159.20 versus 50-day and 200-day moving averages of GBX 190.76 and GBX 208.59, respectively. The stock also sits near its 12-month low of GBX 140.30, far below its high of GBX 397.90.

, opening at GBX 159.20 versus 50-day and 200-day moving averages of GBX 190.76 and GBX 208.59, respectively. The stock also sits near its 12-month low of GBX 140.30, far below its high of GBX 397.90. Analysts remain bullish, with Deutsche Bank reiterating a buy rating and a GBX 310 price target. MarketBeat data shows a consensus “Buy” rating and an average target of GBX 373.50.

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO - Get Free Report) insider Tim Steiner bought 87 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 172 per share, with a total value of £149.64.

Tim Steiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Tim Steiner purchased 76 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 per share, for a total transaction of £150.48.

On Friday, May 15th, Tim Steiner acquired 81 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 185 per share, for a total transaction of £149.85.

Ocado Group Price Performance

LON OCDO opened at GBX 159.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 190.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 208.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.70, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.00. Ocado Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 140.30 and a twelve month high of GBX 397.90.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported GBX (3.90) EPS for the quarter. Ocado Group had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 29.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 310 price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocado Group has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 373.50.

View Our Latest Report on Ocado Group

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world's largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado's physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

Further Reading

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