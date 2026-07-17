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Katerina Patmore Acquires 117 Shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock

July 17, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Harworth Group insider Katerina Patmore bought 117 shares on Wednesday, July 15, at GBX 127 each, for a total of £148.59.
  • Patmore also made a prior purchase of 119 shares on Friday, May 15, at GBX 126 per share, indicating repeated insider buying.
  • Harworth Group shares opened at GBX 128.40; the company has a market cap of £417.57 million and its stock has traded between GBX 116.80 and GBX 190.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG - Get Free Report) insider Katerina Patmore acquired 117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 per share, with a total value of £148.59.

Katerina Patmore also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 15th, Katerina Patmore acquired 119 shares of Harworth Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 per share, for a total transaction of £149.94.

Harworth Group Price Performance

LON HWG opened at GBX 128.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 457.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.93. The company has a market cap of £417.57 million, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.53. Harworth Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 116.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 190.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 147.07.

About Harworth Group

(Get Free Report)

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments. Visit www.harworthgroup.com for further information.

Further Reading

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