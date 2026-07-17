Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Insider Sells £10,263.33 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Daniel Barton sold 13,329 shares of Victorian Plumbing Group at GBX 77 each, totaling £10,263.33 .

Daniel Barton sold 13,329 shares of Victorian Plumbing Group at GBX 77 each, totaling . The stock recently traded around GBX 77.30, near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with a market cap of about £253.87 million and a P/E ratio of 18.85.

and a P/E ratio of 18.85. Analysts remain cautiously positive: the stock carries a Moderate Buy consensus, with an average price target of GBX 107.40, though some firms have a Hold rating.

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC - Get Free Report) insider Daniel Barton sold 13,329 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 77, for a total transaction of £10,263.33.

Victorian Plumbing Group Price Performance

VIC opened at GBX 77.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 78.34. Victorian Plumbing Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 56.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83. The company has a market capitalization of £253.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 2.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of £168.80 million for the quarter. Victorian Plumbing Group had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Equities analysts expect that Victorian Plumbing Group plc will post 5.980995 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIC. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 100 price target on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 115 price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 80 price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 107.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VIC

About Victorian Plumbing Group

Victorian Plumbing is the UK's leading bathroom retailer, offering a wide range of over 34,000 products to B2C and trade customers. Victorian Plumbing offers its customers a one-stop shop solution for the entire bathroom with more than 130 own and third party brands across a wide spectrum of price points. The Group's product design and supply chain strengths are complemented by its creative and brand-focused marketing strategy, which predominantly focuses on online channels to drive significant and growing traffic to its website. Headquartered in Skelmersdale, the Group employs over 600 staff across ten locations in Lancashire, Manchester and Birmingham.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].