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Aviva (LON:AV) Insider Buys 36 Shares of Stock

July 17, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Aviva insider buying: Insider Charlotte Jones bought 36 shares of Aviva on July 15 at GBX 660 each, for a total of £237.60.
  • Stock and valuation snapshot: Aviva shares opened at GBX 657, with the company valued at £17.65 billion and trading at a P/E ratio of 13.54. Its 50-day and 200-day moving averages are both around the mid-GBX 630s.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: Analysts currently rate Aviva as a consensus Hold, with an average price target of GBX 719.12. Recent ratings include several Buy recommendations alongside Hold and one Sell.

Aviva plc (LON:AV - Get Free Report) insider Charlotte Jones purchased 36 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 660 per share, with a total value of £237.60.

Aviva Price Performance

Shares of AV opened at GBX 657 on Friday. Aviva plc has a one year low of GBX 390.70 and a one year high of GBX 510.20. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 634.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 639.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 637 target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 750 price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 725 to GBX 715 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 800 price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 770 target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aviva currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 719.12.


View Our Latest Report on AV

About Aviva

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aviva (LON:AV)

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