Insider Buying: Aimia (TSE:AIM) Director Buys C$28,200.00 in Stock

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM - Get Free Report) Director Rhys Drennan Summerton bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 556,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,568,766. The trade was a 1.83% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Rhys Drennan Summerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Rhys Drennan Summerton purchased 10,000 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.71 per share, with a total value of C$27,100.00.

Aimia Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of TSE AIM opened at C$2.72 on Friday. Aimia Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.60 and a 12 month high of C$3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$240.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.84.

Aimia (TSE:AIM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.70 million for the quarter. Aimia had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aimia Inc. will post 0.0149339 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc (TSX: AIM) is a holding company that makes long-term investments in private and public businesses through controlling or minority stakes. We target companies with durable economic advantages evidenced by a track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, strong growth prospects, and guided by strong, experienced management teams. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Aimia is positioned to invest in any sector, wherever a suitable opportunity can be identified worldwide.

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