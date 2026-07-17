Christoph Bruening Purchases 200,000 Shares of Vatic Ventures (CVE:VCV) Stock July 17, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Vatic Ventures Corp. (CVE:VCV - Get Free Report) Director Christoph Bruening acquired 200,000 shares of Vatic Ventures stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 500,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$35,000. The trade was a 66.67% increase in their position. Vatic Ventures Stock PerformanceShares of VCV opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The firm has a market cap of C$3.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.18. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. Vatic Ventures Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.10. About Vatic Ventures (Get Free Report)Vatic Ventures Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration for mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Hansen Gold Property, which consists of 20 contiguous mining claims covering a total area of 1,113.98 hectares located in the Chibougamau area of northern Quebec. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sisters Mountain critical metals project, a rare earth elements and polymetallic claims package that consists of 8 claim blocks comprising 975 claim units covering 243 square kilometres situated in Southwestern New Brunswick.Featured StoriesFive stocks we like better than Vatic VenturesWhy Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall StreetRevving Up Returns: Big Banks Race Through the Rate PlateauWhy Uber’s Biggest Deal Yet Could Unlock Its Next Growth PhaseWhy Microsoft Is Playing a Different AI Game Than Big Tech—and Cash Flow Is the TestThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at Vatic Ventures? 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