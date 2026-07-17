Christoph Bruening Purchases 200,000 Shares of Vatic Ventures (CVE:VCV) Stock

Vatic Ventures Corp. (CVE:VCV - Get Free Report) Director Christoph Bruening acquired 200,000 shares of Vatic Ventures stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 500,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$35,000. The trade was a 66.67% increase in their position.

Vatic Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of VCV opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The firm has a market cap of C$3.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.18. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. Vatic Ventures Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.10.

About Vatic Ventures

Vatic Ventures Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration for mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Hansen Gold Property, which consists of 20 contiguous mining claims covering a total area of 1,113.98 hectares located in the Chibougamau area of northern Quebec. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sisters Mountain critical metals project, a rare earth elements and polymetallic claims package that consists of 8 claim blocks comprising 975 claim units covering 243 square kilometres situated in Southwestern New Brunswick.

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