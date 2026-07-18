Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Insider Acquires £9,999.84 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Supermarket Income REIT insider Mike Perkins bought 12,048 shares on July 15 at GBX 83 each, totaling £9,999.84 .

Supermarket Income REIT insider Mike Perkins bought 12,048 shares on July 15 at GBX 83 each, totaling . Stock performance: The shares opened at GBX 88.05, near their 52-week high of GBX 89.40, with a 12-month low of GBX 76.22.

The shares opened at GBX 88.05, near their 52-week high of GBX 89.40, with a 12-month low of GBX 76.22. Analyst sentiment: Analysts currently rate the stock Moderate Buy, with a consensus price target of GBX 89.25 despite Goldman Sachs trimming its target to GBX 88.

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR - Get Free Report) insider Mike Perkins purchased 12,048 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.84.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SUPR opened at GBX 88.05 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.95. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 76.22 and a 12-month high of GBX 89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 93 to GBX 88 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 89 price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 89.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SUPR

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI), a FTSE 250 company, is the only LSE listed company dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of national food infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are predominantly omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales and are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe. The Company's properties earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income. SUPR targets a progressive dividend and the potential for long term capital growth.

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