Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Insider Buys 40,000 Shares

Key Points Celebrus Technologies insider buying continued as CFO Ashoni Kumar Mehta purchased 40,000 shares at GBX 102 each, following earlier buys of 50,000 shares at GBX 96 and 10,000 shares at GBX 99 this week.

as CFO Ashoni Kumar Mehta purchased 40,000 shares at GBX 102 each, following earlier buys of 50,000 shares at GBX 96 and 10,000 shares at GBX 99 this week. The repeated purchases may signal insider confidence in the stock after recent weakness, and another director, Helen Patricia Gilder, also bought shares.

in the stock after recent weakness, and another director, Helen Patricia Gilder, also bought shares. Operational results remain mixed: the company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 1.07, but profitability was still negative, and analysts have a Buy rating with a reduced price target of GBX 150 from Canaccord Genuity.

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS - Get Free Report) insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 102 per share, for a total transaction of £40,800.

Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 14th, Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta bought 50,000 shares of Celebrus Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 per share, with a total value of £48,000.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta bought 10,000 shares of Celebrus Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 per share, for a total transaction of £9,900.

Celebrus Technologies Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of LON:CLBS opened at GBX 105 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £39.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 88.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 107.03. Celebrus Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 74 and a 52 week high of GBX 194.

Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported GBX 1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Celebrus Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%.

Celebrus Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Celebrus Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chief Financial Officer Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta bought additional shares this week, including 40,000 shares at GBX 102 and earlier purchases of 50,000 shares at GBX 96 and 10,000 shares at GBX 99. Repeated open-market buying by a top executive is often viewed positively by investors. Article Title

Chief Financial Officer Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta bought additional shares this week, including 40,000 shares at GBX 102 and earlier purchases of 50,000 shares at GBX 96 and 10,000 shares at GBX 99. Repeated open-market buying by a top executive is often viewed positively by investors. Positive Sentiment: Another director, Helen Patricia Gilder, also purchased shares, reinforcing the impression that insiders may believe the stock is undervalued after recent weakness. Article Title

Another director, Helen Patricia Gilder, also purchased shares, reinforcing the impression that insiders may believe the stock is undervalued after recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Celebrus recently reported quarterly earnings of GBX 1.07 per share, but profitability remains pressured with a negative net margin and negative return on equity. Article Title

Celebrus recently reported quarterly earnings of GBX 1.07 per share, but profitability remains pressured with a negative net margin and negative return on equity. Negative Sentiment: Investors are still digesting a report that profits slumped due to deal delays, which suggests near-term execution risk and helps explain why the stock has not fully recovered to prior levels. Article Title

Investors are still digesting a report that profits slumped due to deal delays, which suggests near-term execution risk and helps explain why the stock has not fully recovered to prior levels. Negative Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity previously cut its price target on Celebrus Technologies from GBX 280 to GBX 150, highlighting more cautious expectations despite maintaining a buy rating. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Celebrus Technologies from GBX 280 to GBX 150 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 150.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLBS

About Celebrus Technologies

As a disruptive data technology platform, Celebrus is focused on improving the relationships between brands and consumers via better data. Celebrus redefines what digital identity verification means to power both next-level marketing and fraud prevention use cases. Deployed across 30+ countries throughout the financial services, healthcare, retail, travel, and telecommunications sectors, Celebrus automatically captures, contextualises, and activates consumer behavioral data in live-time across all digital channels.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].