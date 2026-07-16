InsiderTrades.com logo

Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Insider Acquires 5,409 Shares of Stock

July 16, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Celebrus Technologies insider Helen Patricia Gilder bought 5,409 shares on July 14 for about £499,521, signaling confidence in the company.
  • Stock performance: CLBS shares were up 5.3% and opened at GBX 102.65, though the stock remains below its 200-day moving average and far under its 12-month high.
  • Analyst view: Canaccord Genuity cut its price target from GBX 280 to GBX 150 but kept a buy rating; the consensus rating remains Buy.

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS - Get Free Report) insider Helen Patricia Gilder acquired 5,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9,235 per share, with a total value of £499,521.15.

Celebrus Technologies Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of CLBS stock opened at GBX 102.65 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.24. The stock has a market cap of £38.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.84. Celebrus Technologies plc has a 12 month low of GBX 74 and a 12 month high of GBX 194.

Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported GBX 1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Celebrus Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Celebrus Technologies from GBX 280 to GBX 150 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 150.


Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celebrus Technologies

About Celebrus Technologies

(Get Free Report)

As a disruptive data technology platform, Celebrus is focused on improving the relationships between brands and consumers via better data. Celebrus redefines what digital identity verification means to power both next-level marketing and fraud prevention use cases. Deployed across 30+ countries throughout the financial services, healthcare, retail, travel, and telecommunications sectors, Celebrus automatically captures, contextualises, and activates consumer behavioral data in live-time across all digital channels.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Celebrus Technologies?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Celebrus Technologies and related companies.
From Our Partners
The $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/Month
Gold is hitting record highs, but most investors are leaving income on the table. A $15 fund is quietly paying...
Investors Alley | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
On August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...
Reagan Gold Group | Sponsoredtc pixel
Jeff Brown and Marc Chaikin's latest AI prediction explained
Jeff Brown and Marc Chaikin - the duo who identified Nvidia a decade ago - are forecasting that Elon Musk's AI...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
What will Nvidia do next?
Wall Street spends millions on supercomputers and analyst teams to forecast stock prices. Now a new predictive...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War Forget EVERYTHING you’ve heard about the Iran war. Especially th...
Banyan Hill Publishing | Sponsoredtc pixel
BlackRock just moved $150 billion into this "new internet"
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink's 2026 chairman's letter compared tokenization to the birth of the internet - and the...
Awesomely, LLC | Sponsoredtc pixel
$30M Could Unlock $500M in Metal
A small exploration company is sitting on an estimated $500 million worth of antimony - a critical defense met...
i2i Marketing Group, LLC | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump’s $250 Bill – See Immediately
Former Goldman Sachs VP Dr. David Eifrig is warning that July 28 could trigger the biggest wealth reset in mod...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
The $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/Month
Gold is hitting record highs, but most investors are leaving income on the table. A $15 fund is quietly paying...
Investors Alley | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
On August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...
Reagan Gold Group | Sponsoredtc pixel
Jeff Brown and Marc Chaikin's latest AI prediction explained
Jeff Brown and Marc Chaikin - the duo who identified Nvidia a decade ago - are forecasting that Elon Musk's AI...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
What will Nvidia do next?
Wall Street spends millions on supercomputers and analyst teams to forecast stock prices. Now a new predictive...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War Forget EVERYTHING you’ve heard about the Iran war. Especially th...
Banyan Hill Publishing | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles