Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Insider Acquires 5,409 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Celebrus Technologies insider Helen Patricia Gilder bought 5,409 shares on July 14 for about £499,521, signaling confidence in the company.

Celebrus Technologies insider Helen Patricia Gilder bought 5,409 shares on July 14 for about £499,521, signaling confidence in the company. Stock performance: CLBS shares were up 5.3% and opened at GBX 102.65, though the stock remains below its 200-day moving average and far under its 12-month high.

CLBS shares were up 5.3% and opened at GBX 102.65, though the stock remains below its 200-day moving average and far under its 12-month high. Analyst view: Canaccord Genuity cut its price target from GBX 280 to GBX 150 but kept a buy rating; the consensus rating remains Buy.

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS - Get Free Report) insider Helen Patricia Gilder acquired 5,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9,235 per share, with a total value of £499,521.15.

Celebrus Technologies Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of CLBS stock opened at GBX 102.65 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.24. The stock has a market cap of £38.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.84. Celebrus Technologies plc has a 12 month low of GBX 74 and a 12 month high of GBX 194.

Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported GBX 1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Celebrus Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Celebrus Technologies from GBX 280 to GBX 150 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 150.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celebrus Technologies

About Celebrus Technologies

As a disruptive data technology platform, Celebrus is focused on improving the relationships between brands and consumers via better data. Celebrus redefines what digital identity verification means to power both next-level marketing and fraud prevention use cases. Deployed across 30+ countries throughout the financial services, healthcare, retail, travel, and telecommunications sectors, Celebrus automatically captures, contextualises, and activates consumer behavioral data in live-time across all digital channels.

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