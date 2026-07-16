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Insider Buying: Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Insider Buys 10,312 Shares

July 16, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Worldwide Healthcare insider Sian Hansen purchased 10,312 shares on July 14 at an average price of GBX 386, totaling about £39,804.
  • Stock performance: The shares recently opened at GBX 380.37, trading near their 12-month high of GBX 398 and above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Company snapshot: Worldwide Healthcare Trust is a London-listed investment trust focused on global healthcare stocks, with a market cap of about £1.37 billion and a low beta of 0.27.

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH - Get Free Report) insider Sian Hansen acquired 10,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 386 per share, for a total transaction of £39,804.32.

Worldwide Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of LON:WWH opened at GBX 380.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 360.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 356.62. Worldwide Healthcare has a twelve month low of GBX 304.46 and a twelve month high of GBX 398. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The investment trust reported GBX 2.20 EPS for the quarter. Worldwide Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 85.46%.The company had revenue of GBX 1,253 million for the quarter.

About Worldwide Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: WWH). WWH invests in the global healthcare sector with the objective of achieving a high level of capital growth. WWH invests worldwide in a diversified portfolio of shares in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and related securities in the healthcare sector. It uses gearing, and derivative transactions to mitigate risk and also to enhance returns. The Company‘s Portfolio Manager is OrbiMed Capital LLC.

Further Reading

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