United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Insider Phil Aspin Acquires 13 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider Phil Aspin bought 13 shares of United Utilities Group on July 13 at GBX 1,350 each, totaling £175.50. This came after he recently sold 24,566 shares on June 30 and bought 12 shares in May.

of United Utilities Group on July 13 at GBX 1,350 each, totaling £175.50. This came after he recently sold 24,566 shares on June 30 and bought 12 shares in May. United Utilities shares were trading at GBX 1,366 on Thursday, with the stock near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company also carries a high debt-to-equity ratio of 512.65.

on Thursday, with the stock near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company also carries a high debt-to-equity ratio of 512.65. Analysts are mostly cautious on the stock, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,431.43. Two analysts rate it a Buy, while five rate it Hold.

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU - Get Free Report) insider Phil Aspin bought 13 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,350 per share, with a total value of £175.50.

Phil Aspin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Phil Aspin sold 24,566 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,306, for a total transaction of £320,831.96.

On Monday, May 11th, Phil Aspin acquired 12 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,389 per share, with a total value of £166.68.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 1,366 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,332.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,311.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.58.

United Utilities Group (LON:UU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 107.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 261.63 billion during the quarter. United Utilities Group had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 22.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Utilities Group PLC will post 50.9730539 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on UU. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from £152.50 to GBX 1,340 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,450 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of United Utilities Group to a "sector perform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,550 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,550 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,320 price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,431.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UU

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

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