Insider Buying: REACT Group (LON:REAT) Insider Purchases 349 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: REACT Group insider Spencer Dredge bought 349 shares on July 13 at GBX 43 each, totaling about £150. He also purchased 383 shares in May at GBX 46 apiece.

REACT Group insider Spencer Dredge bought 349 shares on July 13 at GBX 43 each, totaling about £150. He also purchased 383 shares in May at GBX 46 apiece. Stock moved lower: REAT shares were down 1.5% and opened at GBX 41.35, close to the 52-week low of GBX 40. The stock remains below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

REAT shares were down 1.5% and opened at GBX 41.35, close to the 52-week low of GBX 40. The stock remains below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Financial snapshot: REACT Group reported quarterly EPS of GBX 6.34 on revenue of GBX 1,319 million, with negative net margin and return on equity. Analysts expect the company to post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT - Get Free Report) insider Spencer Dredge bought 349 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 per share, with a total value of £150.07.

Spencer Dredge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Spencer Dredge purchased 383 shares of REACT Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 per share, for a total transaction of £176.18.

REACT Group Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of REAT opened at GBX 41.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 47.36. REACT Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59. The firm has a market cap of £9.77 million, a P/E ratio of -71.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06.

REACT Group (LON:REAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 1,319 million for the quarter. REACT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that REACT Group PLC will post 7.7109602 EPS for the current year.

REACT Group Company Profile

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

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