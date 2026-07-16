IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Insider Euan Marshall Acquires 84 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: IntegraFin insider Euan Marshall bought 84 shares on July 14 at GBX 365 each, adding to several earlier purchases this year, including a much larger 5,000-share buy in May.

IntegraFin insider Euan Marshall bought 84 shares on July 14 at GBX 365 each, adding to several earlier purchases this year, including a much larger 5,000-share buy in May. Stock performance: IntegraFin shares were up 2.5% and opened at GBX 384, near the company’s 52-week high of GBX 391.50.

IntegraFin shares were up 2.5% and opened at GBX 384, near the company’s 52-week high of GBX 391.50. Analyst view: The stock currently carries a Moderate Buy consensus, with three Buy ratings, two Hold ratings, and an average price target of GBX 427.

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP - Get Free Report) insider Euan Marshall purchased 84 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 365 per share, for a total transaction of £306.60.

Euan Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Euan Marshall acquired 42 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 353 per share, with a total value of £148.26.

On Thursday, May 21st, Euan Marshall acquired 45 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 333 per share, with a total value of £149.85.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Euan Marshall bought 5,000 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 325 per share, for a total transaction of £16,250.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Euan Marshall bought 44 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 341 per share, for a total transaction of £150.04.

IntegraFin Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 384 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 250.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 293 and a 52-week high of GBX 391.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 352.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 339.53.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 8,580 million for the quarter. IntegraFin had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 27.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IntegraFin Holdings plc will post 16.9090056 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IHP. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 450 price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 440 to GBX 460 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 450 price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 360 price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Shore Capital Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 427.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IHP

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

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