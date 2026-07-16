IXICO (LON:IXI) Insider Purchases £4,000.48 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: IXICO insider Mark Warne bought 50,006 shares on July 15 at GBX 8 each, a transaction worth about £4,000.48 .

IXICO insider Mark Warne bought 50,006 shares on July 15 at GBX 8 each, a transaction worth about . Stock move: The shares were up 1.8% and opened at GBX 8.40 on Thursday, near the company’s 50-day moving average of GBX 8.24.

The shares were up 1.8% and opened at GBX 8.40 on Thursday, near the company’s 50-day moving average of GBX 8.24. Financial backdrop: IXICO remains unprofitable, with a recent quarterly EPS of GBX (1.21) and analysts expecting a full-year loss, while the company also carries a relatively high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

IXICO plc (LON:IXI - Get Free Report) insider Mark Warne purchased 50,006 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8 per share, with a total value of £4,000.48.

IXICO Trading Up 1.8%

LON IXI opened at GBX 8.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.13. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. IXICO plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6.26 and a 12 month high of GBX 15.

IXICO (LON:IXI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX (1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 395 million for the quarter. IXICO had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 24.98%. On average, analysts expect that IXICO plc will post -289.3584879 EPS for the current year.

IXICO Company Profile

IXICO is a global leader in neuroscience imaging and biomarker analytics, using its proprietary AI-driven platform to help advance the treatment of neurological disorders and reduce the uncertainties associated with drug discovery, development and monitoring. By unlocking valuable insights into drug safety and efficacy, IXICO has built a global reputation and 20-year track record as an end-to-end Imaging Contract Research Organisation (iCRO) managing and analysing neurological clinical trials.

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