Insider Buying: Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Insider Purchases £150.48 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Vanquis Banking Group insider Dave Watts bought 132 shares on July 14 for about £150.48 , continuing a pattern of small recent purchases.

Vanquis Banking Group insider Dave Watts bought 132 shares on July 14 for about , continuing a pattern of small recent purchases. Repeated purchases: Watts also bought 133 shares in June and 129 shares in May, suggesting steady insider accumulation over the past few months.

Watts also bought 133 shares in June and 129 shares in May, suggesting steady insider accumulation over the past few months. Stock and analyst backdrop: VANQ was up 0.2% to GBX 114.80, and analysts currently have a Buy consensus with a price target of GBX 140.

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ - Get Free Report) insider Dave Watts bought 132 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 per share, with a total value of £150.48.

Dave Watts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Dave Watts acquired 133 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 per share, with a total value of £150.29.

On Thursday, May 14th, Dave Watts purchased 129 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 per share, with a total value of £149.64.

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VANQ opened at GBX 114.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 112.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 115.21. Vanquis Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 91.25 and a 52 week high of GBX 132. The stock has a market cap of £287.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vanquis Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 140.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

We're Vanquis Banking Group plc, an FTSE All Share company and a leading specialist bank, established in 1880. We lend responsibly, providing tailored products and services to 1.75 million UK customers through Vanquis, Moneybarn, and Snoop. https://www.vanquisbankinggroup.com/shareholder-hub/investment-case/

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