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Insider Buying: IMI (LON:IMI) Insider Purchases 5 Shares of Stock

July 16, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • IMI insider Roy Twite bought 5 shares on July 14 at GBX 2,826 each, totaling £141.30. He also made similar small purchases in June and May.
  • IMI shares rose 0.4% and opened at GBX 2,874. The stock remains well above its 12-month low of GBX 1,802.19 but below its 12-month high of GBX 3,848.
  • Analysts remain positive on IMI, with six Buy ratings and one Hold, giving it a consensus “Moderate Buy” and a target price of GBX 2,808.57. Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan recently reiterated upbeat views with higher price targets.

IMI plc (LON:IMI - Get Free Report) insider Roy Twite purchased 5 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,826 per share, for a total transaction of £141.30.

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 9th, Roy Twite acquired 5 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,854 per share, with a total value of £142.70.
  • On Tuesday, May 12th, Roy Twite bought 6 shares of IMI stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,786 per share, for a total transaction of £167.16.

IMI Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 2,874 on Thursday. IMI plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,802.19 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,848. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,837.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,767.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.04. The company has a market cap of £6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,250 target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IMI from GBX 3,050 to GBX 3,300 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMI has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 2,808.57.


Get Our Latest Analysis on IMI

About IMI

(Get Free Report)

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index.

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