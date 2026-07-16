Norman Crighton Sells 11,945 Shares of Rm Infrastructure Income (LON:RMII) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Norman Crighton sold 11,945 shares of Rm Infrastructure Income on May 1 at an average price of GBX 75, totaling about £8,958.75.

Norman Crighton sold 11,945 shares of Rm Infrastructure Income on May 1 at an average price of GBX 75, totaling about £8,958.75. Stock declined: RM Infrastructure Income shares were down 6.6% and opened at GBX 48, which is also the stock’s 52-week low.

RM Infrastructure Income shares were down 6.6% and opened at GBX 48, which is also the stock’s 52-week low. Company focus: Rm Infrastructure Income is an investment company that targets returns through UK infrastructure debt and other asset-backed lending opportunities.

Rm Infrastructure Income (LON:RMII - Get Free Report) insider Norman Crighton sold 11,945 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 75, for a total value of £8,958.75.

Rm Infrastructure Income Stock Down 6.6%

RMII opened at GBX 48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £28.38 million and a PE ratio of -5.83. Rm Infrastructure Income has a 52-week low of GBX 48 and a 52-week high of GBX 74.77.

RM Infrastructure Income is an investment company focused on generating attractive returns for shareholders by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK infrastructure debt and similar asset-backed lending opportunities. The company seeks exposure to long-term, often contract-backed cash flows across sectors such as social infrastructure, transport, utilities, and other essential assets.

Its investment approach typically centers on private debt financing where loans are secured against infrastructure-related assets or supported by stable revenue streams.

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