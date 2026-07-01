Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $4,544,162.19 in Stock

Key Points Airbnb co-founder Nathan Blecharczyk sold 31,033 shares on June 26 for about $4.54 million at an average price of $146.43, cutting his direct stake by 28.57%.

on June 26 for about at an average price of $146.43, cutting his direct stake by 28.57%. Blecharczyk has been selling repeatedly in recent weeks, including much larger transactions on June 24 and May 8, signaling significant insider share reduction over time.

in recent weeks, including much larger transactions on June 24 and May 8, signaling significant insider share reduction over time. Airbnb’s latest earnings showed revenue above expectations at $2.68 billion, but EPS missed estimates by $0.05; meanwhile, analysts still view the stock positively overall with a Moderate Buy consensus and a $158.36 target price.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 31,033 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.43, for a total value of $4,544,162.19. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 77,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,362,968. This represents a 28.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,113 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $306,575.17.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 88,366 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $12,884,646.46.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,739 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $359,904.60.

On Monday, May 11th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 627 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $91,335.09.

On Friday, May 8th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $8,761,815.20.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 24,788 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.86, for a total value of $3,615,577.68.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 10,777 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total transaction of $1,565,359.25.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $143.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company's fifty day moving average is $137.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.19. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.81 and a 1 year high of $150.19.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Airbnb from an "underweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC downgraded Airbnb from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in Airbnb by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 787 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company's stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Airbnb to $160 from $150 and reiterated an Outperform rating, reinforcing optimism that the company can keep gaining value from travel demand and product expansion.

Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Airbnb to $160 from $150 and reiterated an rating, reinforcing optimism that the company can keep gaining value from travel demand and product expansion. Positive Sentiment: Airbnb reached a new 12-month high after an analyst upgrade, and shares have also benefited from renewed strength across travel stocks as investors rotate back into the sector.

Airbnb reached a new 12-month high after an analyst upgrade, and shares have also benefited from renewed strength across travel stocks as investors rotate back into the sector. Positive Sentiment: News that Airbnb is shutting down party-related bookings over the July 4th holiday may support its brand and reduce the risk of disruptive or costly guest behavior.

News that Airbnb is shutting down party-related bookings over the July 4th holiday may support its brand and reduce the risk of disruptive or costly guest behavior. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America Securities kept a Hold rating on ABNB and called hotel expansion a modest near-term driver, suggesting analysts see progress but not a major catalyst right away. Article: Airbnb Maintained at Hold as Hotel Expansion Seen as Modest Near-Term Driver; $150 Price Target Reaffirmed

Bank of America Securities kept a rating on ABNB and called hotel expansion a modest near-term driver, suggesting analysts see progress but not a major catalyst right away. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb shares also rose in the latest trading session, but the move lagged the broader market, indicating investor interest without clear outperformance. Article: Airbnb Inc. Cl A stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Airbnb shares also rose in the latest trading session, but the move lagged the broader market, indicating investor interest without clear outperformance. Negative Sentiment: Airbnb co-founder Nathan Blecharczyk sold 31,033 shares worth about $4.5 million, trimming his stake by 28.6%, which can weigh on sentiment when insiders are reducing exposure.

Airbnb co-founder Nathan Blecharczyk sold 31,033 shares worth about $4.5 million, trimming his stake by 28.6%, which can weigh on sentiment when insiders are reducing exposure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary from Bank of America framed ABNB’s hotel push as only a modest near-term catalyst, and that more cautious stance may limit upside enthusiasm. Article: Airbnb Maintained at Hold as Hotel Expansion Seen as Modest Near-Term Driver; $150 Price Target Reaffirmed

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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