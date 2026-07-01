Insider Selling: Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Afya VP Lelio De Souza Junior sold 41,541 shares on June 26 at an average price of $15.00, totaling about $623,115. After the sale, he held 36,204 shares, representing a 53.43% reduction in his position.

on June 26 at an average price of $15.00, totaling about $623,115. After the sale, he held 36,204 shares, representing a 53.43% reduction in his position. The executive has also sold shares earlier this year, including 16,279 shares in April 9 and 26,753 shares on April 7, according to SEC filings.

Afya shares were trading around $14.84, while analysts currently have a Hold consensus rating on the stock with an average price target of $17.10.

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA - Get Free Report) VP Gomiero Mirella Basolli sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 34,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $511,044. This represents a 22.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Afya Stock Performance

AFYA stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.34. Afya Limited has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $18.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Afya from $21.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Afya in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Afya from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Afya from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Afya in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Afya has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AFYA

Institutional Trading of Afya

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Afya by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,170 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Afya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. operates as a leading provider of medical education and training services in Brazil. The company offers a comprehensive suite of educational programs that span undergraduate medical degrees, residency exam preparation, continuing medical education (CME) and digital learning platforms. Through a network of partner institutions and its own campus operations, Afya supports students at every stage of the medical training continuum, from enrollment in medical schools to ongoing professional development for practicing physicians.

At the core of Afya's offerings is its undergraduate medical program, delivered through a combination of in-person courses at affiliated campuses and fully digital curricula.

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