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AIAI (NASDAQ:AIAI) CFO Stephanie Liebman Sells 10,000 Shares

July 1, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

AIAI Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:AIAI - Get Free Report) CFO Stephanie Liebman sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 176,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,064.22. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephanie Liebman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 30th, Stephanie Liebman sold 14,780 shares of AIAI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $210,023.80.
  • On Friday, June 26th, Stephanie Liebman sold 1,397 shares of AIAI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $21,821.14.
  • On Thursday, May 14th, Stephanie Liebman sold 38,503 shares of AIAI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $522,100.68.

AIAI Stock Down 6.4%

Shares of AIAI opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. AIAI Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $19.57.

AIAI (NASDAQ:AIAI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported ($2,717.66) earnings per share for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth


Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AIAI to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd.

Read Our Latest Report on AIAI

About AIAI

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