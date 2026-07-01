Stephen Carey Sells 2,850 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Carey sold 2,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total transaction of $239,742.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 177,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,934,917.16. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm's 50 day moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average is $79.34. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $99.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.44.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANIP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANIP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $103,022,000 after purchasing an additional 27,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $57,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 589,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $54,032,000 after purchasing an additional 185,172 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $43,399,000 after purchasing an additional 91,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,190 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $40,843,000 after purchasing an additional 43,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company's stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

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