Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) COO Luvizotto Glauber Rosa Sells 22,367 Shares

Key Points COO Luvizotto Glauber Rosa sold 22,367 Aura Minerals shares on June 26 at an average price of $65.27, totaling about $1.46 million. The sale was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 26 at an average price of $65.27, totaling about $1.46 million. The sale was executed under a pre-arranged . Rosa also sold 6,323 shares on June 22 for roughly $412,386 , further reducing his ownership stake. After the June 26 transaction, he held 411,938 shares, a 5.15% decrease in ownership.

on June 22 for roughly , further reducing his ownership stake. After the June 26 transaction, he held 411,938 shares, a 5.15% decrease in ownership. Aura Minerals recently reported earnings, raised its quarterly dividend to $0.78 per share, and now offers an annualized yield of about 5.0%. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of Hold with a target price of $67.60.

Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) COO Luvizotto Glauber Rosa sold 22,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,459,894.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 411,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,887,193.26. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Luvizotto Glauber Rosa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Luvizotto Glauber Rosa sold 6,323 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $412,386.06.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUGO opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average is $71.46. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $110.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.31.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 111.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Aura Minerals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Aura Minerals's dividend payout ratio is currently 288.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aura Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Aura Minerals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Aura Minerals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aura Minerals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUGO. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Aura Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Aura Minerals by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 795 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Virtus Advisers LLC raised its stake in Aura Minerals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company's stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Aura Minerals during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

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