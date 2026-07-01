Patrick Smith Sells 10,000 Shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Key Points Axon CEO Patrick Smith sold 10,000 shares on June 29 at an average price of $500, for total proceeds of $5 million. The sale was disclosed in an SEC filing and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

on June 29 at an average price of $500, for total proceeds of $5 million. The sale was disclosed in an SEC filing and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Axon shares were rising sharply , opening at $560.61 and trading up 9.8% on Wednesday. The company’s market value was about $45.19 billion, and the stock has traded between $339.01 and $885.91 over the past 52 weeks.

, opening at $560.61 and trading up 9.8% on Wednesday. The company’s market value was about $45.19 billion, and the stock has traded between $339.01 and $885.91 over the past 52 weeks. Recent fundamentals and analyst sentiment remain supportive, with Axon reporting quarterly revenue of $807.35 million, up 33.7% year over year, and earnings slightly above expectations. Analysts are broadly positive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.75.

Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,050,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,525,498,500. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of AXON stock opened at $560.61 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $339.01 and a 52-week high of $885.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 225.14, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.27.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 6.90%.The firm had revenue of $807.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $674.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Axon Enterprise from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $682.00 to $523.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $570.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $712.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Axon Enterprise this week:

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.8% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 387 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,388 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,631 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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